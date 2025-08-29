Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Indian-origin banker Piyush Gupta has been appointed as an Alternate Member of the Council of Presidential Advisers in Singapore for four years.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam made the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the President's Office said in a media release on Thursday.

Now a Singapore citizen, the 65-year-old has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Gupta, from Meerut, was awarded the Public Service Star by the Singapore President for his meritorious services to the nation in 2020.

He is a recipient of the 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest honour conferred by the Indian government on the country's diaspora.

Gupta was the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the DBS Group from November 2009 to March 2025. Under his leadership, the DBS Group underwent a significant and successful transformation, and had set up DBS Bank in India. Prior to joining DBS, Gupta had a 27-year career at Citigroup, where his last position was Chief Executive Officer for South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Gupta is a term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA). He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Singapore Management University, Chairman of the Mandai Park Holdings Board, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Keppel Ltd.