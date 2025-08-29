Home / Finance / News / Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Gupta, from Meerut, was awarded the Public Service Star by the Singapore President for his meritorious services to the nation in 2020

Piyush Gupta, DBS Group outgoing CEO
Gupta was the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the DBS Group from November 2009 to March 2025 | Image: LinkedIn
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Indian-origin banker Piyush Gupta has been appointed as an Alternate Member of the Council of Presidential Advisers in Singapore for four years.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam made the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the President's Office said in a media release on Thursday.

Now a Singapore citizen, the 65-year-old has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Gupta, from Meerut, was awarded the Public Service Star by the Singapore President for his meritorious services to the nation in 2020.

He is a recipient of the 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest honour conferred by the Indian government on the country's diaspora.

Gupta was the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the DBS Group from November 2009 to March 2025. Under his leadership, the DBS Group underwent a significant and successful transformation, and had set up DBS Bank in India.

Prior to joining DBS, Gupta had a 27-year career at Citigroup, where his last position was Chief Executive Officer for South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Gupta is a term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA).

He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Singapore Management University, Chairman of the Mandai Park Holdings Board, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Keppel Ltd.

Gupta was named one of the world's top 100 best-performing chief executives in Harvard Business Review - 2019 edition of "The CEO 100".

He was named Global Indian of the Year by the Economic Times in 2021, Singapore Business Awards' Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year in 2016, and Singapore Business Leader of the Year by CNBC in 2014.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

