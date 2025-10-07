Home / Finance / News / General, health insurers post muted growth in September after GST revamp

General, health insurers post muted growth in September after GST revamp

Multi-line general insurers grew 1.94% and standalone health insurers 3.09% in September, while specialised players saw strong premium expansion

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Post the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, multi-line general and health insurers recorded 1.94 per cent and 3.09 per cent growth, respectively, in September 2025.
 
According to data from the General Insurance Council (GIC), general insurers’ premiums saw a marginal increase to Rs 23,430.96 crore during the month, while standalone health insurers (SAHIs) reported growth to Rs 3,492.71 crore.
 
Earlier this month, the GST Council announced a complete exemption on all individual life and health insurance policies. Reinsurance of such policies has also been exempted to boost insurance penetration.
 
Mixed performance across multi-line insurers
 
Among the multi-line insurers, New India Assurance posted 3.52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth to Rs 3,252.03 crore, while ICICI Lombard recorded a 6.20 per cent rise to Rs 1,931.24 crore.
 
Among public sector general insurers, National Insurance reported a 20.12 per cent YoY drop in premium, while Oriental Insurance grew 4.45 per cent to Rs 2,181.82 crore and United India Insurance was up 23.36 per cent to Rs 1,626.98 crore.
 
HDFC Ergo saw a 3.87 per cent decline in premium to Rs 1,667.24 crore, while Bajaj Allianz General Insurance clocked 31.35 per cent YoY growth to Rs 2,218.80 crore, and Tata AIG General Insurance posted a 4.28 per cent rise to Rs 1,830.45 crore.
 
Overall, the non-life insurance industry recorded 13.17 per cent growth in premiums to Rs 31,177.59 crore, aided by strong performance from specialised insurers.
 
Health insurers see steady growth; specialised players surge
 
Star Health and Allied Insurance’s premiums were up 3.09 per cent YoY to Rs 3,492.71 crore, while Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company registered a 1.45 per cent decline to Rs 592.81 crore.
 
However, the numbers cannot be directly compared with those of the previous year, as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) revised accounting formats for reporting long-term premiums effective from October 1, 2024. It is assumed that all companies have adjusted the long-term premiums accordingly for the current year.
 
On the other hand, specialised insurers saw 261.52 per cent growth in premiums to Rs 4,253.92 crore in September. Among them, Agriculture Insurance Company of India reported a 295.04 per cent YoY increase in premium to Rs 4,119.16 crore.
 
Non-life insurance outlook for April–September FY26
 
In the April–September period of FY26, non-life insurers are expected to record Rs 1.53 trillion in premiums, up 7.32 per cent YoY. General insurers posted 5.27 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1.31 trillion, while SAHIs registered 7.72 per cent YoY growth to Rs 19,623.95 crore. Premiums by specialised insurers rose 66.43 per cent YoY to Rs 7,378.17 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI announces draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

Cross-border payments to be PayPal's focus from India perspective

Premium

UIDAI to authorise Aadhaar face authentication for financial transactions

RBI links Bharat Connect, FX-Retail to facilitate dollar transactions

Explained: How digital payments are fuelling India's economic growth

Topics :GST NewsHealth Insurance

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story