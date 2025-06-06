RBI raises loan-to-value ratio to 85% for gold loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans will be increased to 85 per cent, from 75 per cent currently, for loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the post-monetary policy press conference. The regulator will issue the final norms for gold loans shortly.

“We have decided to raise that up to 85 per cent for small loans, below Rs 2.5 lakh per borrower including interest, in the final guidelines on gold loans,” Malhotra said. “For small loans, there is no need for credit appraisal for gold loans and the end-use monitoring will only be necessary when you want to benefit from it in the priority sector lending,” he added.

The average ticket size of gold loans is around Rs 1.2 lakh. With a higher LTV, the average ticket size may increase. Malhotra said state-owned lenders have been including both interest and principal while making gold loans under the current LTV limit of 75 per cent, but in the case of some non-bank lenders and smaller banks, the LTV was being stretched to as high as 88 per cent. Industry experts said this move would improve credit accessibility and prevent migration of borrowers from the formal sector to the informal sector, which was feared by gold financiers due to strict conditions for lending against gold as outlined in the draft guidelines.

John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director of Muthoot FinCorp, said: “The move to exempt small-ticket gold loans from stringent appraisal requirements addresses a long-standing ask from the sector and will go a long way in enhancing credit accessibility for the common man. We look forward to reviewing the final guidelines in detail.” Earlier, the Department of Financial Services had submitted feedback to the RBI requesting that small borrowers up to Rs 2 lakh be exempted from regulations. NBFC players had also said the draft norms may alienate women borrowers, small traders and rural people from accessing formal credit, as clauses such as proof of ownership, purity certificate and stricter definitions of what constitutes collateral may push them to informal means of credit.

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice-Chairman, Shriram Finance, said: “We welcome the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the loan-to-value ratio for gold loans from 75% to 85%. This progressive action would improve credit accessibility and stimulate movement of gold loans from the informal sector to the formal financial system, benefiting borrowers with increased transparency, security and structured financial services.” Gold loans are often seen as a last resort for getting credit as no income proof is required. The socio-economic background of gold loan customers includes the middle class, lower middle class, self-employed and small businesses. For them, it is difficult to furnish proof of income.

Salee S Nair, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, added: “For borrowers, a higher LTV directly reduces the equity requirement, enabling access to higher loan amounts per gram of gold. This is particularly beneficial for rural and semi-urban households, where gold remains a primary and underleveraged asset class. It allows borrowers to unlock greater value without monetising or liquidating long-term holdings.” Owing to this positive development, shares of gold financiers rose sharply. Shares of Muthoot Finance — the largest gold loan NBFC — jumped 7.4 per cent to close the day at Rs 2,461.60 on the BSE. Manappuram Finance rose six per cent, and IIFL Finance shares also gained today.