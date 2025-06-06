MFI stress to remain steady in coming quarters: RBI's DG Swaminathan

Stress in the microfinance portfolio is expected to stabilise over the next couple of quarters, Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said on Friday during the post-monetary policy press meet.

Meanwhile, RBI on Friday relaxed the qualifying criteria for Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to be classified as Microfinance Institutions (MFIs). Under the revised criteria, NBFCs will have to maintain 60 per cent of their assets in the microfinance loan portfolio instead of the earlier 75 per cent.

“The entities predominantly in this segment have already identified, recalibrated their business models, and stepped up their collection methodologies. We have also seen a shrinkage of that portfolio due to this recalibration,” Swaminathan said, referring to MFIs.

“So, maybe over a period of time, over the next couple of quarters, this should stabilise,” he added, cautioning that much will depend on overall economic conditions and income levels, as MFI portfolios remain the most vulnerable segment. ALSO READ: RBI unperturbed by $52.4 bn short position in dollar forward book Data from CRIF High Mark shows that the delinquency rate (loans overdue by 90+ days) in the microfinance sector was 1.3 per cent in Q4 FY24, down from 1.8 per cent in Q3, but it remains a key concern for lenders. “Q1 (FY26) is likely to see a peak in slippages. The various guardrails put in place by MFIN and Sa-Dhan are expected to benefit the sector in the long run. However, they will cause some short-term pain, which was necessary to clean the system. By Q2 or Q3, slippages should start to moderate. The only caveat is that MFI growth this year is expected to remain muted due to asset quality challenges coupled with slower growth,” said an official from a private bank.

According to the CRIF High Mark report, the gross loan portfolio of NBFC-MFIs shrank by 18.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.8 trillion at the end of 31 March 2025. Experts said RBI’s move to relax the qualifying criteria for NBFCs to be classified as MFIs will allow these companies to diversify into secured assets and continue growth, especially as self-regulatory organisations (SROs) tighten guardrails on the MFI portfolio. “Reduction in the qualifying asset criteria for NBFC-MFIs shall improve their loan diversification, thereby augmenting their credit risk profile, and shall enable them to meet other credit requirements of their end borrowers,” said A M Karthik, Senior Vice President, ICRA.