Govt appoints Sivasubramanian Ramann as the next PFRDA chirperson

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the name of Sivasubramanian Ramann as the next chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Ramann, who is currently serving as the deputy comptroller and auditor general (CAG) and chief technology officer at the CAG of India, has been appointed for a tenure of five years. He will replace the incumbent Deepak Mohanty, whose term ends in May. The appointment of Ramann comes at a crucial time when PFRDA has started the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from Tuesday. The UPS was approved by the central government in August last year to provide a guaranteed pension to retirees with a minimum of 25 years of service, equivalent to 50 per cent of their average basic pay from the last 12 months prior to retirement.

The PFRDA is working on implementing the UPS for National Pension Scheme (NPS) members, including new joiners and retirees. Individuals whose spouses are no longer alive are also eligible for the scheme. The new chairman will get a monthly consolidated amount of Rs 5,62,500 as pay and allowances, without the facility of house and car. The PFRDA invited applications for the position in late November, along with those for two whole-time members. Ramann belongs to the 1991 batch of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS). He served as the chairman and managing director (MD) of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for a three-year period starting from April 2021. Before joining SIDBI, he was MD and chief executive officer (CEO) of National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) from December 2016. Prior to joining NeSL, Ramann was the principal accountant general (audit), Jharkhand, Ranchi, during 2015–2016. He worked with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as chief general manager and later executive director between 2007 and 2013.

Ramann has a bachelor’s degree in economics from St Stephen’s College and an MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He has an MSc in regulation from the London School of Economics and is a certified internal auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors, Florida. He completed an LLB from Mumbai University and a postgraduate diploma in securities law. PFRDA was instituted in 2003 with the goal of promoting, regulating, and developing the pension industry of the country. It was initially designed for government employees exclusively, but its services were subsequently expanded to include all Indian nationals and non-resident Indians, including self-employed persons.