UPI outage hits transactions as year-end rush strains bank servers

A year-end rush at banks, coupled with rising volumes of India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), led to a bank-wide outage on Tuesday, sources said.

Users encountered issues in processing digital payment transactions. The NPCI attributed the technical declines to financial year-end closing at the banks' end.

Industry players point out that there could be three reasons for this outage — internet connectivity issues, bank server overload due to capacity constraints, or technical glitches at UPI.

Executives Business Standard spoke to said financial institutions and banks will be required to continually invest in data centre capabilities to maintain the uptime of their IT infrastructure.

“Most banks are now on UPI, and transactions are going through the roof. Even if one or two banks are affected, the entire ecosystem gets impacted since banks interact with one another within the larger network,” one of the people quoted above said. The outage on Tuesday followed the one on March 26, when the NPCI’s system faced intermittent issues. The issues come at a time when UPI is scaling new heights in transaction processing volumes. For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), UPI transactions rose 30 per cent in value to Rs 260.56 trillion, up from Rs 199.96 trillion in FY24. Volume increased 42 per cent to 131.14 billion transactions compared with 92.48 billion in the previous year.

“Banks have to close all their previous year’s accounts and settlements. They have a cut-off time, take all the data, save the returns, among other things, which banks attribute to year-end closing,” another person added. A person in the know said that the State Bank of India (SBI) faced issues in processing UPI transactions on Wednesday. An outage at the bank can affect others in the ecosystem since financial institutions interact with one another in real time to settle customer transactions. “This time, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a challenge, and it is the biggest bank in the country. UPI is an ecosystem, and it moves from bank to bank,” the person said.