Home / Finance / News / Govt broadens access to 'vostro' accounts to facilitate rupee trade

Govt broadens access to 'vostro' accounts to facilitate rupee trade

India has allowed banks in 22 partner countries, including Russia and UK, to open "vostro" accounts in the country, the government told parliament on Tuesday, to help facilitate trade in rupees

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - India has allowed banks in 22 partner countries, including Russia and the United Kingdom, to open "vostro" accounts in the country, the government told parliament on Tuesday, to help facilitate trade in rupees.

Vostro accounts are accounts a domestic bank typically holds on behalf of a foreign bank, denominated in the currency of the former.

India has been encouraging partner countries to promote trade denominated in rupees, keen to cut transaction costs associated with currency conversions.

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks from 22 countries, including Bangladesh, Russia, Germany, Israel, Sri Lanka and UK, among others, Bhagwat Karad, India's junior finance minister told parliament.

Other countries whose banks have been permitted to open accounts are Botswana, Fiji, Guyana, Kazhakstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Belarus, Seychelles, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda, Karad said.

 

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Christina Fincher)

Also Read

RBI permits banks to open vostro accounts from 22 nations for rupee trade

Foreign trade in rupee no great shakes despite surge in vostro accounts

UCO Bank opens 4 special rupee vostro accounts, gets RBI nod for 8 more

Several banks open special vostro accounts for overseas trade in rupee

Banks from 18 nations open 30 special vostro accounts for trade in rupee

CAG asks FinMin to put in place online Customs refund system for efficiency

Credit card default increases by 1.94% to Rs 4,072 crore in FY23-24

28% GST on casinos, online gaming, racing to up revenue collection: FM

RBI's rate-setting panel starts 3-day deliberations on monetary policy

Indian private credit funds, non-bank lenders filling gap left by banks

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaUKBanking sector

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story