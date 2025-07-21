Govt changes timing of overnight rate release with effect from Aug 4

India has pushed the timing of publishing an overnight benchmark rate by two hours, with effect from August 4, Financial Benchmark India said.

Financial Benchmark India will publish the daily Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate at 12:45 p.m. IST, instead of the current 10:45 a.m. IST, it said in a release dated July 18.

"The benchmark rate will be computed from actual traded data in the call money market for the first three hours of trading, i.e. from 9 AM to 12 Noon, instead of the first one hour of trading data presently used for computation of MIBOR," the FBIL said.