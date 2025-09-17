GST cut to save discoms ₹3,000 crore annually on power costs: MNRE

The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) is expected to lower levelised renewable energy tariffs, easing the financial burden of electricity procurement for distribution companies, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said on Tuesday.

“India could witness annual savings of Rs 2,000–3,000 crore in power procurement costs on account of the recent reduction of goods and services tax on renewable energy devices and components to 5 per cent from the earlier 12 per cent,” MNRE said in a statement.

End consumers will benefit from greater access to affordable clean electricity, reinforcing the long-term sustainability of India’s power sector, the statement added. The rationalisation of GST rates across the renewable energy value chain is also expected to reduce the cost of clean energy projects, including the government’s rooftop solar initiative.