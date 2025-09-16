Home / Finance / News / Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to enable international payments for India

Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to enable international payments for India

Razorpay has integrated Apple Pay for cross-border transactions, enabling Indian merchants to tap global users with faster checkout and higher conversion rates

Razorpay
Apple Pay on Razorpay is currently available for eligible Indian merchants onboarding customers in supported geographies and is designed to comply with India’s cross-border payment regulations.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech firm Razorpay has integrated with Apple Pay as a payment method to support international transactions for Indian merchants.
 
The Bengaluru-based company claims to be the first online payment aggregator in the country to enable Apple Pay for cross-border payments.
 
Razorpay said it will power Apple Pay for merchants such as Mokobara, Akasa Air, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop, Sabyasachi, Nish Hair, and the House of Masaba.
 
Apple Pay has more than 500 million global users, with over nine out of ten merchants in the US accepting payments through the platform.
 
“Through Apple Pay, customers can now complete their purchases with a single click using biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID), with no CVV, OTP, or manual card entry required,” Razorpay said in a statement.
 
It added that early pilots of the payment method have delivered a 58 per cent increase in conversion rates, a 45 per cent faster checkout, and a 12 per cent increase in average order value from Apple Pay users.
 
“As Indian businesses scale across borders, this launch ensures they have every advantage to win global customers’ trust, reduce friction, and accelerate growth,” said Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder, Razorpay.
 
Apple Pay on Razorpay is currently available for eligible Indian merchants onboarding customers in supported geographies and is designed to comply with India’s cross-border payment regulations.
 
Earlier in March, the company announced its entry into Singapore, its second international foray after Malaysia three years ago. Singaporean businesses can now use Razorpay’s solutions, including payment gateway, cross-border transaction tools, and financial analytics.
 
The expansion into Singapore builds on the company’s focus on the South East Asian market.
 
In February 2022, the firm acquired a majority stake in Malaysia-based fintech Curlec. Following the acquisition, it launched its first international payment gateway, Curlec, in July 2023.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Securitisation volumes to dip in Q2 as investors shun unsecured loans

CSC e-Governance Services crosses ₹3,000 crore loan disbursal mark

Corporate credit growth to revive in H2 FY26, says Crisil Ratings

Muthoot Finance raises $600 mn via ECB, completes $2 bn GMTN target

Firstsource Solutions appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Topics :RazorpayApple PayFintech firmspayment systems

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story