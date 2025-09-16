Financial inclusion drive opens 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts in 2.5 months

The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday said the ongoing three-month nationwide financial inclusion saturation campaign has made significant progress, with more than 230,000 camps held across the country since its launch on July 1, 2025.

According to the press statement, over 61 lakh new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts have been opened, while 26 million fresh enrolments were recorded under the government’s three social security schemes—Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (7.256 million), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (15.6 million) and Atal Pension Yojana (3.132 million).

The ministry said the campaign, which will run until September 30, 2025, also enabled re-verification of know-your-customer (KYC) details for 23.2 million inactive accounts and nomination updates for 5.686 million accounts.