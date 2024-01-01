LIC receives Rs 806 crore tax notice for FY18 from Mumbai state tax office

YES Bank gets Rs 3 cr penalty by Tamil Nadu GST dept
Private-sector lender YES Bank on Monday received a tax receipt worth Rs 3.01 crore from the Tamil Nadu goods and services tax (GST) department on December 31. According to the exchange filing, the bank does not expect any material impact on its financial or other operational activities due to the order. Further, the bank said it would pursue legal options against the order.
Recently, the bank had received two separate tax notices from the Bihar GST department for Rs 20,000 and Rs 138,584, respectively, in December.