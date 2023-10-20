Home / Finance / News / GST to be paid on gold coins, white goods given as incentives, rules AAR

GST to be paid on gold coins, white goods given as incentives, rules AAR

Input tax credit can be claimed as such items are not gifts, says Telangana authority

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
GST

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The distribution of gold coins, white goods and discount coupons given to incentivise sales would be treated as supply of goods and hence the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be imposed on them, the authority for advance rulings (AAR) of Telangana has ruled. Input tax credit (ITC) can be claimed on the tax paid, it said.

The ruling is important as Section 17(5) (h) of the Central GST (CGST) Act bars claims of ITC on gifts or free samples.

Telangana-based Orient Cement Limited offers different kinds of incentives, including gold coins, white goods and discount coupons, to its dealers and customers who meet sales targets or help the product.

The company believed that these offers cannot be regarded as gifts since dealers and customers are eligible for them on the basis of the terms and conditions of various schemes. It approached the AAR with this and a couple of other queries.

The AAR ruled that these transactions are eligible for ITC. However, the authority did not agree with the company that these offers are not a supply since these are without consideration. GST is imposed on supply of goods and services only.

Sandeep Sehgal, partner at global tax and consulting firm AKM Global, said the judgment was balanced.

"On the one hand, the AAR accepted the stand of the taxpayer that distributing gold coins and white goods as incentives to achieve sales targets does not qualify as gifts. However, on the other hand, it rejected the argument of the taxpayer that such distribution is not a supply, iterating that monetary value of an act done in response to inducement of goods or services is also a consideration," he said.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Monetary policy ought to remain actively disinflationary: RBI Governor Das

Jan-Dhan scheme biggest instrument of financial inclusion: FM Sitharaman

Rupee depreciates 5 paise to 83.18 against US dollar in early trade

Health insurance premium drive growth of non-life insurance industry

Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGSTCentral Goods and Services TaxTelangana govtCentral Excisegold coins

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story