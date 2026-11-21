The GST Network (GSTN) has added metro rail as a new mode of transport in the e-way bill system.

Currently, the facility has also been released in the "Sandbox environment" for API users to test and make necessary changes to their systems. Its roll-out in the live API environment will be announced separately, GSTN, which manages the IT backbone of Goods and Services Tax, said.

The facility follows a government notification dated October 26.

With this addition, the e-way bill system now has five modes of transport: Road, Rail, Air, Ship and Metro Rail.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the e-way bill is mandatory for transiting goods valued at ₹50,000 and above, both inter- and intra-state.