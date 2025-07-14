Lower CD ratio, strong deposit growth are tailwinds for HDFC Bank: CEO

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank , has successfully navigated the merger of the erstwhile mortgage lender HDFC Ltd into itself, and is now well positioned for faster growth, after consciously calibrating its loan growth in FY25 to bring down the elevated credit–deposit (CD) ratio caused by the merger, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank, in a message to shareholders.

HDFC Ltd merged into HDFC Bank on 1 July 2023, creating a financial behemoth.

“I believe we have successfully navigated the merger and the Bank is now positioned for faster growth. The reset in loan growth and the consolidation of the merger has resulted in a much stronger Bank that is now poised to capitalise further on growth opportunities,” Jagdishan said.

ALSO READ: Confident of growing our advances on par with industry: HDFC Bank CEO The Bank, in FY25, grew its loan book slower than industry growth at 5.4 per cent year-on-year. It also grew its deposits at a much faster pace—2.5 times faster than loan growth—which enabled it to bring down the credit–deposit ratio and reduce the percentage of high-cost borrowings. As a result, the percentage of high-cost borrowings came down to 14 per cent at the end of FY25, and the CD ratio declined to 96 per cent as on 31 March 2025, from a high of about 110 per cent at the time of the merger.

Interestingly, HDFC Bank’s deposit growth in FY25 at 14.1 per cent year-on-year was much faster than the industry’s, and it managed to garner an incremental deposit market share of approximately 14.6 per cent in FY25. “Aggression has been in intent and execution, but not in pricing, be it for assets or for liabilities,” Jagdishan said. Overall, the Bank has a market share of 5 per cent of branches in the banking system and 11 per cent share in banking deposits. “We are confident of growing our advances on par with the system in FY26 and higher than the system in FY27,” Jagdishan said, adding that growth enablers, apart from balance sheet strength, remain technology, customer centricity and people. “The reset in loan growth and the consolidation of the merger has resulted in a much stronger Bank that is now poised to capitalise further on growth opportunities,” he added.

ALSO READ: Select PSU banks gain in weak market; Canara, Union, BOB surge up to 3% The Bank added over 700 branches in FY25, taking the total number to 9,455 as of 31 March 2025, and will continue to add branches. “Branches are the fulcrum of customer relationships, especially in the semi-urban and rural areas where we have more than half our branches. The new branches are our investments for the future, enabling us to serve local communities better,” he said. Meanwhile, Jagdishan highlighted that the mortgage business, a key component of the merger, has grown to become the largest in the country, and this portfolio has been a catalyst for increased cross-sell opportunities within the HDFC Bank Group.

“More than 95 per cent of the incremental home loan customers are now opening current account savings account (CASA) accounts with the Bank, with over half of them opting for additional product offerings,” Jagdishan said, adding that this enhances customer convenience while also strengthening the Bank’s relationship with customers, helping it become their primary banker. It broadens market opportunities through the multiplicity of products available to our customers. Commenting on India’s growth prospectus, Jagdishan said, “Despite global headwinds, there is considerable optimism about the Indian economy, which is expected to continue being the fastest-growing large economy in the world.”