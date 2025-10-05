Warburg Pincus to invest ₹500 cr in Truhome Finance, says CEO Subramanian

Truhome Finance, which operates in the affordable housing segment, is set to receive an additional ₹500 crore capital infusion from its largest shareholder, private equity major Warburg Pincus, later this month.

“Warburg (Pincus) previously invested ₹1,200 crore in fresh funding and ₹400 crore in compulsorily convertible debentures. Now, they will invest another ₹500 crore by the end of October,” said Ravi Subramanian, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Truhome Finance, told news agency PTI.

He added that, beyond the fund infusion, the company possesses the “scale and figures” needed for an initial public offering (IPO). However, the ultimate decision to go public will rest with the promoters.

Subramanian emphasised that the lender is prioritising robust growth in its loan portfolio while maintaining strong asset quality, noting that its one-day past-due levels currently remain below 5 per cent. With this latest round of funding, Warburg Pincus’ total investment in Truhome, previously known as Shriram Housing Finance, will exceed ₹2,000 crore. The CEO further stated that Truhome plans to expand its loan portfolio at a rate exceeding 30 per cent annually over the next three years. Following its acquisition by the private equity firm, the non-banking lender has embarked on a ₹100 crore investment in technology. This includes a partnership with leading customer relationship management provider Salesforce to revamp several processes.