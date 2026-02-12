RBI digital payments index rises to 516.76 in Sept 2025 on wider adoption

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Digital Payments Index (DPI) rose to 516.76 as of September 2025, up from 465.33 in September 2024, reflecting the rapid adoption of digital payments in the country. In March 2025, the RBI-DPI score stood at 493.22.

The increase in the RBI-DPI was driven by significant growth in parameters such as payment performance and payment enablers across the country over the period, the banking regulator said.

The RBI-DPI was constituted with March 2018 as the base period, which was assigned a score of 100. The index has been published on a semi-annual basis since 2021.