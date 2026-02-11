DFS drafts Financial Inclusion 2.0 roadmap, focuses on universal banking

The press statement of DFS said that the discussions focused on preparing a structured action plan covering universal access to banking services, augmentation of banking infrastructure in villages, and expanding the availability of formal credit, particularly for women and vulnerable sections of society. The roadmap also aims at achieving insurance and pension coverage for all citizens by 2047, promoting innovative digital and financial products, increasing the penetration of digital transactions in rural and semi-urban areas, enhancing awareness about financial and digital frauds, and strengthening financial and digital literacy among adults as well as students at the secondary and senior secondary levels.