IFSCA to seek Centre nod for framework allowing insurance-linked securities

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) will soon send a proposal to the Government of India seeking flexibility to introduce a special purpose insurance framework which will allow investment in insurance-linked securities such as catastrophe bonds, K Rajaraman, chairman, IFSCA, said on Monday.

After sending the proposal, IFSCA will issue a consultation paper, gather industry views, and then issue a regulation on the matter. The entire process will be completed within a couple of months.

Speaking at the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries (GCA), Rajaraman said, “The expert committee suggested that we develop (Alternative Risk Transfer) ART instruments such as catastrophe bonds. For that, we will require certain structures, like the (Special Purpose Vehicle) SPV, which will manage the issuance till its disposal. This may require some regulatory or legislative amendments. So, we are in the process of sending a proposal to the Government of India to provide us the flexibility to set up SPVs.”