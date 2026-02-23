Associate Sponsors

IFSCA to seek Centre nod for framework allowing insurance-linked securities

IFSCA will approach the Centre for approval to set up an SPV-based framework enabling investments in insurance-linked securities such as catastrophe bonds, aiming to broaden risk-sharing mechanisms

K Rajaraman, chairman of the IFSCA
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) will soon send a proposal to the Government of India seeking flexibility to introduce a special purpose insurance framework which will allow investment in insurance-linked securities such as catastrophe bonds, K Rajaraman, chairman, IFSCA, said on Monday.
 
After sending the proposal, IFSCA will issue a consultation paper, gather industry views, and then issue a regulation on the matter. The entire process will be completed within a couple of months.
 
Speaking at the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries (GCA), Rajaraman said, “The expert committee suggested that we develop (Alternative Risk Transfer) ART instruments such as catastrophe bonds. For that, we will require certain structures, like the (Special Purpose Vehicle) SPV, which will manage the issuance till its disposal. This may require some regulatory or legislative amendments. So, we are in the process of sending a proposal to the Government of India to provide us the flexibility to set up SPVs.”
 
The IFSCA committee recommended developing insurance-linked securities (ILS), focused on instruments such as catastrophe bonds, to strengthen the risk transfer framework. Generally, the insurance industry transfers its risks to a reinsurer in order to provide insurance in a sustainable manner. However, there are other institutional investors, including private equity firms, who are exploring diversification of their portfolios by subscribing to instruments such as catastrophe bonds.
 
“If we are able to enlarge the number of people who participate in the risk-sharing, the insurance industry becomes more stable and sustainable, especially when any event occurs. From that perspective, the Indian domestic market requires broadening of risk-sharing mechanisms, not just restricted to reinsurance,” Rajaraman said.
 
He also said that amid the long-term tax predictability in GIFT City, more global reinsurers are likely to set up operations at the IFSCA. Several global players currently write Indian business on a cross-border basis. However, having a presence at GIFT City provides them operational and tax efficiencies.
 
Rajaraman said there is growing importance of actuarial roles in insurance, pensions and risk management, especially with technology. He said, “Actuarial skills require more beyond technical expertise and top priorities include communication, leadership and the ability to influence executive decision-making. Actuaries must learn to translate complex models into stories that leaders will buy. Complex future risks don’t fit neatly into categories.”
 
Separately, Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju stressed the critical role of actuaries in strengthening risk management, expanding insurance coverage, addressing climate and AI-related risks, and building a resilient financial system to support India’s goal of becoming a developed economy.
 
“The growing demand for actuarial expertise reflects expanding opportunities across financial services beyond insurance, pensions, investment management and emerging insurtech ecosystems. As we look ahead, collaboration among global actuarial leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders will be essential in building resilient financial systems capable of addressing both local and global challenges,” Nagaraju said.

Topics :Finance NewsInsuranceGIFT CityBonds

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

