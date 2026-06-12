Can foreign bond inflows really move India's $1.5 trillion Gsec market?

The possibility of India securing a place in Bloomberg's flagship Global Aggregate Index has rekindled hopes of fresh foreign money flowing into the country's government bond market. Estimates suggest that inclusion could attract $20-25 billion in inflows over time, a figure that sounds substantial on its own.

However, when placed against the sheer size of India's government securities (Gsec) market, the number appears far less dramatic. The more important question is not whether foreign inflows can transform India's bond market overnight, but whether they can meaningfully influence pricing, liquidity and benchmark yields at the margin.

That distinction matters because bond markets are driven not only by the size of investors' holdings but also by who is buying and selling at the margin.

How large is India's government bond market? India's sovereign debt market is among the largest in the emerging world. According to State Bank of India (SBI), the outstanding stock of central government dated securities stood at ₹116.4 trillion as of March 2025. The government's annual borrowing programme is also substantial. For FY26, gross market borrowing through dated securities has been budgeted at ₹14.82 trillion, with ₹8 trillion planned for the first half of the financial year. Against this backdrop, a potential $20-25 billion inflow linked to Bloomberg index inclusion would amount to less than 2 per cent of the outstanding stock of government securities.

Foreign investors also remain relatively small participants in the market. RBI ownership data shows foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held central government securities worth about ₹2.52 trillion as of March 2024. In comparison, commercial banks held ₹40.44 trillion and insurance companies owned ₹27.89 trillion. The figures underline a key reality: India's sovereign debt market continues to be overwhelmingly dominated by domestic institutions. Can $20-25 billion materially move Gsec yields? Economists and bond market participants largely agree that the headline number should be viewed in context. "Not really. Yields will be driven by market conditions, which in turn will be influenced by government borrowing, liquidity and interest rates in the US," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, told Business Standard.

His assessment highlights a key point. Domestic factors such as fiscal borrowing and liquidity conditions, as well as global variables including US Federal Reserve policy and Treasury yields, remain the primary drivers of Indian bond yields. Siddharth Chaudhary, head of fixed income at Bajaj Finserv AMC, said that while the projected inflows appear significant in isolation, they are "not sufficient to drive a structural repricing in yields". "The overall outstanding stock dilutes the headline impact," he told Business Standard. Drawing parallels with India's inclusion in the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index, Chaudhary noted that previous inflows resulted in a moderate and temporary compression in yields rather than a lasting regime shift.

Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management, was more hopeful. He said that persistent inflows could still support bond prices and lower yields over time. "If there are persistent inflows, then it can pull down the yields. Therefore, it will have a positive impact on the markets first in terms of the liquidity available in the markets, and second, the impact on the yields," he told Business Standard. Which part of the yield curve stands to benefit most? The impact is unlikely to be spread evenly across the bond market. Sabnavis said the outcome would depend on the composition of the index and the weight assigned to different maturities. He noted that only a handful of securities account for most secondary market activity, with five-year and 10-year bonds remaining the most actively traded.

Chaudhary said that the current phase could differ from the JP Morgan inclusion episode, when flows were concentrated largely in the five-to-10-year segment. "While the belly may initially respond due to ease of execution, the more persistent compression is expected in the long and ultra-long segments, where incremental foreign demand can have a sharper marginal impact," he said. Thomas similarly expects the medium-to-long end of the curve to benefit the most, as overseas investors generally prefer securities around the 10-year maturity bucket rather than extremely long-duration bonds. Are markets already pricing in these flows? Some investors have already begun positioning for a favourable outcome, but experts differ on how much has been priced in.

According to Chaudhary, markets tend to anticipate structural changes well in advance. The JP Morgan experience showed that a meaningful portion of yield compression occurred before actual inclusion as investors sought to pre-position themselves. However, uncertainty surrounding Bloomberg's final decision means that only part of the potential impact has been reflected in current prices. Thomas is more sceptical. "I don't think anything is priced in as yet," he said, pointing out that actual inflows often fall short of initial expectations. He cited the JP Morgan inclusion experience, where realised inflows were lower than projected and some of the money later exited the market.

Do foreign inflows matter more for liquidity than yields? This is where experts see the strongest and most durable impact. India's government bond market has historically been dominated by banks, insurance companies, provident funds and other domestic institutions that typically buy and hold securities for long periods. As a result, secondary market liquidity has often been concentrated in a limited set of benchmark bonds. Sabnavis said inflows can improve liquidity in specific securities, although broader market liquidity conditions remain more important. "If liquidity is tight in general due to the credit-deposit mismatch, then there will be tendency for yields to remain firm," he said.

Chaudhary argued that improvements in liquidity could outlast any immediate impact on yields. "The introduction of global investors -- particularly those tracking indices -- has the effect of increasing trading volumes, improving price discovery, and tightening bid-ask spreads," he said. Thomas agreed, noting that foreign participation could reduce pressure on domestic investors to absorb the government's borrowing programme, potentially freeing up capital for the private sector. Market size or tradable pool? This remains a subject of debate. Sabnavis and Chaudhary argue that the more relevant comparison is the actively traded portion of the market rather than the entire stock of outstanding securities.