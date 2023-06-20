Home / Finance / News / FM seeks spotting of credit-deficient districts for financial inclusion

FM seeks spotting of credit-deficient districts for financial inclusion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday suggested identification of credit-deficient districts in each state and carrying out special credit outreach camps there

IANS New Delhi
FM seeks spotting of credit-deficient districts for financial inclusion

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday suggested identification of credit-deficient districts in each state and carrying out special credit outreach camps there.

She also suggested holding a special district level review committee meeting between July 15 to August 15 and inviting MPs from such districts to further brainstorm on ideas of financial inclusion by opening Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.

She said this while chairing a meeting of a consultative committee attached to the finance ministry, which focussed on financial inclusion.

During the deliberations, Sitharaman reviewed the progress made under PMJDY, Jan Suraksha schemes and MUDRA Yojana.

The meeting was also attended by the Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, as well as MPs of the consultative committee from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Senior officials of the Finance Ministry as well as RBI, NABARD and other public sector banks were also present at the meeting.

A presentation was given by the banking secretary, highlighting the progress made so far and the way forward for furthering the financial inclusion drive of the government.

The Finance Minister said that for those still outside bank reach, the MPs should pro-actively participate in the financial inclusion efforts, and guide banks and financial institutions for their effective implementation in their constituencies.

--IANS

ans/pgh

Also Read

UBS Group completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create bank titan

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru

Post-pandemic development requirements becoming lot more focussed: FM

FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

Barings PE, ChrysCapital acquire 90% stake in HDFC Credila for Rs 9,060 cr

Want to hedge against risky bets? Invest in the current SGB tranche

Rupee dips tracking Asia FX, eyes US Fed chief testimony this week

Corporate sector begins to contribute to growth of GFCF: ICICI Securities

Karur Vysya Bank in expansion mode; sets up 800th branch in Chennai

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance minister

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 1:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story