Domestic cos may go slow on long term bond issuance plans briefly

The flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s military action on Wednesday, may lead to a temporary slowdown in long-term bond issuances—typically 10- and 15-year bonds—in the domestic capital market, as issuers may hesitate to lock in rates for extended periods amid heightened uncertainty, according to market participants.

Despite escalating tensions, the yield on India's benchmark 10-year government bond remained steady. Yields on 10-year government securities fell by 1 basis point on Wednesday.

The stability is attributed to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proactive liquidity measures, including open market operations (OMOs), which have bolstered market sentiment. Recent geopolitical developments in Kashmir had caused yields to inch upward in the past week, but traders are now adopting a cautious "wait-and-watch" approach, awaiting further developments.

According to market participants, the market had already priced in the flare-up in tensions between the two neighbouring countries over the past week. “Market is cautious about what reactionary measures the government will take. Looking at the uncertainty, long-term issuances might get affected as nobody wants to lock in for longer when we don't know what is going to happen,” said a dealer at a brokerage firm. “There will be a dip in long-term issuances, hopefully for a brief period,” said a market participant on the condition of anonymity, adding that issuers who are not in urgent need of long-term funds could hold off on issuing 10- or 15-year bonds for now.

Typically, state-owned entities issue long-term bonds in the domestic capital market. On Wednesday, NTPC raised Rs 4,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a cut-off yield of 6.84 per cent. However, Exim Bank withdrew its 10-year bond issuance due to higher-than-expected yields being demanded by investors. In FY25, domestic companies raised a record amount—around Rs 11 trillion—from the domestic capital market through bond issuances. In FY24, corporates raised a little over Rs 10 trillion. April, which is typically a slow month for corporate fundraising, saw around Rs 1 trillion worth of bonds being issued, as issuers tapped the market to raise funds at cheaper rates following successive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.