Home / Finance / News / India's foreign exchange reserves hit new peak of $615.5 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves hit new peak of $615.5 billion

Governor Das expressed confidence that the central bank was well-positioned to meet the country's external financing requirements comfortably

dollars
The inclusion process will start on June 28 and be phased over a 10-month period with 1 per cent weight included each month until March 31, 2025.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.83 billion to touch a historic high of $651.5 billion as of May 31, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his recent monetary policy statement.

On May 24, the country’s forex reserve was reported at $646.6 billion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Governor Das expressed confidence that the central bank was well-positioned to meet the country’s external financing requirements comfortably.

“Touching a new milestone, India’s foreign exchange reserves reached a historical high of US$ 651.5 billion as on May 31, 2024. India’s external sector remains resilient and the key external vulnerability indicators continue to improve. Overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably,” he said.

In the post-policy press conference, Governor Das addressed concerns about inflows resulting from JP Morgan’s bond index inclusion, stating that the central bank is well-prepared to handle them.

“The RBI has a number of instruments. We have managed it in the past. We will manage it this time also. So, no worries on that score,” he said.


Around $25 billion passive inflows are expected in the government bond market on the back of inclusion.

Das said in his statement that in 2023, India retained its position as the most attractive destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Asia-Pacific region.

While gross FDI remained robust in 2023-24, net FDI moderated. Additionally, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and non-resident deposits recorded higher net inflows compared to the previous year.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows surged in 2023-24, with net FPI inflows reaching $41.6 billion. However, since the beginning of 2024-25, foreign portfolio investors have turned net sellers in the domestic market, resulting in net outflows of $5.0 billion as of June 5.

In September 2023, JP Morgan had announced it will include government papers, issued by the RBI under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), in its widely tracked GBI-EM. The inclusion process will start from June 28 and be phased over a 10-month period with 1 per cent weight included each month until March 31, 2025.

Indian bonds will have 10 per cent weight, similar to China. 


Also Read

India's FDI inflows fell 3% to $44 bn in FY24; manufacturing down 18%

Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

Net FDI in India down to $ 13.54 billion in Apr-Nov 2023, shows RBI data

India amends policy, allows 100% FDI in manufacture of satellite components

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

RBI permits customers to automatically replenish their UPI Lite wallets

RBI-appointed auditor completes the special audit of IIFL Finance

PhonePe ties up with Sri Lankan ride-hailing player to enable UPI payment

Bajaj Housing Finance approves to file IPO to raise Rs 4,000 crore

Over $23 bn of sustainable infra projects identified at IPEF eco forum meet

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Forex Forex reservesforeign exchange

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story