Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PhonePe ties up with Sri Lankan ride-hailing player to enable UPI payment

PhonePe ties up with Sri Lankan ride-hailing player to enable UPI payment

Last month, PhonePe entered into a partnership with LankaPay to allow its users to pay using UPI across Sri Lanka

PhonePe
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fintech firm PhonePe has partnered with ride-hailing platform PickMe to enable UPI-based payments for Indian travellers in Sri Lanka, the Walmart group firm said on Thursday.

Last month, PhonePe entered into a partnership with LankaPay to allow its users to pay using UPI across Sri Lanka.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Our partnership with PickMe exemplifies the company's commitment to providing Indian travellers with convenient and trusted payment solutions. Previously, navigating payments in a new country could be a hassle.

"Now, with PhonePe, Indian tourists visiting the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka can enjoy the ease and security of UPI payments for their rides," Ritesh Pai, CEO of PhonePe - International Payments, said.
 

The collaboration follows the launch of PhonePe in the island nation last month, wherein the Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha had urged companies in Sri Lanka to engage with Indian companies to build on the UPI stack for innovations in hotel bookings, cab bookings, delivery services etc.

"Currently, we are the only ride-hailing platform in Sri Lanka to offer such a service to Indian travellers, and we hope to continue to innovate so that we make our ride-hailing service a convenient, safe and cost-effective mode of transportation for everyone.

"This collaboration not only enhances the convenience for Indian travellers but also supports our mission to drive digital transformation in Sri Lanka's transportation sector," PickMe CEO Jiffry Zulfer said.

Also Read

PhonePe collaborates with LankaPay to promote UPI payments in Sri Lanka

PhonePe partners LankaPay, enables UPI payments for travelers in Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup Match 4 SL vs SA Playing 11: 4 spin-bowling options for Lanka

PhonePe, Google Pay creating a duopoly in India's UPI space? NPCI to check

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

After SP, even BJP ally JD(U) takes aim at Agniveer scheme, seeks review

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony

China protests over PM Modi's response to Taiwan President Lai's greetings

World leaders including Biden, Putin congratulate PM Modi on poll victory

MoD inks MoUs with 4 banks to onboard them as 'SPARSH' service centres

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PhonePeFintechFintech sectorUPI

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story