Recent RBI policies to help banks keep biz at equilibrium: KV Kamath

The recent policies that have been announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will allow banks to fully use its capital, funding profile to keep business at an equilibrium level, which otherwise was getting skewed towards retail, said K V Kamath, chairman, Jio Financial Services.

The RBI last week announced 22 measures aimed at boosting credit flows to the real economy and promoting ease of doing business while lowering banks’ costs. These include a nod for banks to fund acquisitions of Indian non-financial sector companies, upgraded ceilings for loans against securities and IPO financing, and tweaks to risk weights