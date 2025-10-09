Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Recent RBI policies to help banks keep biz at equilibrium: KV Kamath

Jio Financial Services Chairman K V Kamath says RBI's latest measures will restore equilibrium in bank lending and boost corporate credit growth

K V KAMATH, veteran banker and chairman of Jio Financial Services and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID)
K V Kamath, Chairman, Jio Financial Services.

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

The recent policies that have been announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will allow banks to fully use its capital, funding profile to keep business at an equilibrium level, which otherwise was getting skewed towards retail, said K V Kamath, chairman, Jio Financial Services.
 
The RBI last week announced 22 measures aimed at boosting credit flows to the real economy and promoting ease of doing business while lowering banks’ costs. These include a nod for banks to fund acquisitions of Indian non-financial sector companies, upgraded ceilings for loans against securities and IPO financing, and tweaks to risk weights
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Jio Financial Services Corporate credit K V Kamath RBI RBI Policy
