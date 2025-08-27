Home / Finance / News / Uncertainties around tariffs may affect capex decisions this fiscal: Crisil

Uncertainties around tariffs may affect capex decisions this fiscal: Crisil

Despite the healthy corporate sheets supporting fresh investments, the imposition of the tariffs is likely to hit sentiments

Tariffs, India Tariffs
India has been slapped with a total of 50 per cent tariff, the highest among all countries | (Photo: Reuters)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ratings agency Crisil on Wednesday said the uncertainties around the US tariffs could pose a new challenge to capital expenditure decisions in the current financial year, news agency PTI reported. This comes after the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect today.
 
The ratings agency added that the Centre has been driving investments so far, with the private corporate capital expenditure remaining muted. Despite the healthy corporate sheets supporting fresh investments, the imposition of the tariffs is likely to hit sentiments, Crisil said.
 
India has been slapped with a total of 50 per cent tariff, the highest among all countries. The additional tariffs were imposed for India's continued purchase of Russian oil, especially at a time when Washington has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
 

Challenges for India's private sector 

The ratings agency highlighted the two challenges that are holding back the 'animal spirits' of the private sector, which include:
 
  • Rising geopolitical tensions causing disruptions in the global supply chain and
  • Ongoing domestic inefficiencies, like high power and land costs
 

FTAs to boost investor confidence

 
The ratings agency also added that during these uncertain times, only free trade agreements (FTAs) can boost investor confidence by lowering the tariff barriers and creating predictable trade policies.
 
It further said that opportunities will arise from new trade agreements, including the FTA with the United Kingdom, along with the capacity of corporate houses to make fresh investments.  ALSO READ: Trump's 50% India tariffs kick in; here's a list of countries hit by duties

Trump slaps the highest tariffs on India

 
On April 2, Trump imposed 'reciprocal' tariffs on India and other countries. The tariffs were paused a week later for 90 days, and negotiations began, with Washington meeting officials of different countries, trying to secure a trade deal before the tariffs came into effect. 
 
While Trump and members of his administration, on several occasions, claimed that a deal with India was expected soon, negotiations stalled between the two sides, with the US President announcing a 25 per cent tariff rate on India on July 30. Days later, India was slapped with another 25 per cent tariffs for purchasing Russian crude oil, a move which New Delhi decried as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable".
 

Trump admin accuses India of profiteering from Russian oil sale

 
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused India of profiteering by reselling Russian oil. A similar claim was made by Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who called India a "maharaj" of tariffs, accusing New Delhi of acting as a 'laundromat' for the Kremlin. In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Navarro explained how the India-Russia oil mathematics work.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, August 27?

Premium

Govt bonds recover all losses on short covering; SDL yields surge

SBI Card, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for seamless shopping

Premium

UPI goes global: Cross-border transactions grow 20-fold in a year

India Inc meeting capex need with own cash, says SBI chief C S Setty

Topics :Capital ExpenditureTrump tariffsCrisilCapexBS Web ReportsUS India relations

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story