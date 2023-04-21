Flows into NRI bank deposits in India top $6 bn mark in April 2022-Feb 2023

However, the outstanding amounts in NRI deposits fell to $135.54 billion at the end of February 2023 from $136.82 billion in January 2023, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

The bank accounts of non-resident Indians (NRIs) held in the country received $6.4 billion during April 2022-February 2023, more than twice the $2.35 billion during the same period in FY22.