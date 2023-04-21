Home / Finance / News / Indians remit $2.1 billion under LRS in February, down 23% sequentially

In the April-February period, outward remittances under LRS amounted to $24.18 billion, an all-time high

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) in February dipped 23 per cent over January, latest data from the central bank in its monthly bulletin revealed. But, year-on-year, LRS jumped by 15.24 per cent, aided by international travel. In February, Indians remitted $2.1 billion under the RBI’s liberalised scheme.
Further, in the April-February period, outward remittances under LRS amounted to $24.18 billion, an all-time high.

In FY22, Indians had remitted a little over $19.61 billion overseas under RBI’s LRS scheme, a lifetime high. The record high number was breached in the first 10 months of FY23. Outflows under this scheme touched an all-time high, mainly aided by the rise in international travel.
In FY21, outward remittances were badly hit as pandemic-related curbs shut down international travel for a long period of time. In FY21, under the scheme, India’s remittances stood at $12.68 billion, down 32.38 per cent from FY20, where remittances under LRS were $18.76 billion.

According to February data, international travel accounted for over 50 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme. Outward remittances for international travel touched $1.07 billion, up 1.09 times from the same period in 2022. International travel was marred by Covid-related restrictions all over the world in 2021 and for some time in 2022, but it slowly picked up towards the latter part of the year.
After international travel, Indians spent most on maintenance of close relatives, followed by gifts, and overseas education. According to the RBI data, in February 2023, outward remittance by Indians under the scheme for overseas education was $229.34 billion, followed by $323.43 million for maintenance of close relatives, and $245.31 million as gifts.

According to the LRS scheme, which was introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macro and micro economic conditions. 

Topics :RemittanceLRS outward remittanceOverseas remittancesremittance to IndiaLRS

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

