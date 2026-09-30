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Interest rates on small savings schemes remains unchanged for Oct-Dec

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent during Q3

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PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 11:20 PM IST
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The government on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the tenth straight quarter, beginning October 1, 2026. 
"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from October 1, 2026, and ending on December 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026) of FY 2026-27," the Finance Ministry said in a notification.
 As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent during the third quarter.
 The interest rates for popular public provident fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
 The interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.
 The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the October-December quarter.
 Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors in the third quarter as well.
 With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, have remained unchanged for the 10th consecutive quarter. The government last changed the interest rate on some schemes in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.
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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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