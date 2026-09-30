Interest rates on small savings schemes remains unchanged for Oct-Dec

The government on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the tenth straight quarter, beginning October 1, 2026.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from October 1, 2026, and ending on December 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026) of FY 2026-27," the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent during the third quarter.