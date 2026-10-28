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Home / Markets / News / Piramal Pharma soars 15% in weak market on huge volume post Q2 results

Piramal Pharma soars 15% in weak market on huge volume post Q2 results

With H2 typically stronger than H1, Piramal Pharma's management said it is well-positioned to deliver a strong FY performance, supported by healthy order book and encouraging customer engagement.

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma stock counter saw a combined volume of 43.65 million shares on the NSE and BSE in Wednesday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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Piramal Pharma share price movement

 
Piramal Pharma's share price soared 15 per cent to ₹227.40 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company reported strong September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings.
 
The company lifted its FY27 outlook and now expects revenue growth of 19 per cent to 20 per cent, accompanied by meaningfully higher profitability.
 
At 10:23 AM, Piramal Pharma quoted 14.5 per cent higher at ₹227.30, compared to a 1.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 20-fold with a combined 43.65 million shares representing 3.3 per cent of the company's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹231.85 on September 8, 2026.
 
 

Piramal Pharma – Q2 results

 
Priamal Pharma reported a profit after tax of ₹5 crore, against a loss of ₹99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹2,617 crore in Q2FY27, driven by strong performance across all three businesses. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 72 per cent YoY to ₹385 crore in Q2FY27, with 370bps EBITDA margin expansion to 14.7 per cent. This was driven by higher capacity utilization, operating leverage, disciplined execution, and sustained cost optimization initiatives, the company said.
 
With H2 typically stronger than H1, the management said the company is well-positioned to deliver a strong full-year performance, supported by a healthy order book, encouraging customer engagement, and continued operating discipline.

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“Strong H1FY27 performance and continued business momentum have strengthened visibility for the remainder of the year. We are therefore raising our FY27 outlook and now anticipate 19-20 per cent revenue growth with meaningfully higher profitability,” the management said. ALSO READ: Jio Platforms lists at 21% premium, becomes India's 2nd-most valuable firm 

ICICI Securities view on Piramal Pharma

 
Overall performance was better than expectations. The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business witnessed robust demand across India and overseas sites. The company is seeing a strong increase in request for proposal (RFP) activity and order inflows across the network, resulting in the addition of 22 new customers in H1FY27, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
The company expects CDMO growth momentum to continue through FY27. The CHG business also witnessed encouraging traction across select ex-US markets, and the recent Kenalog integration further supported growth during the quarter. Growth in the India consumer business continues to be driven by power brands and e-commerce.
 
Additionally, management upgraded its FY27 outlook and now expects revenue growth of 19-20 per cent with meaningfully higher margins. The brokerage firm said it awaits further clarity from the management concall. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.     
 

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:52 AM IST