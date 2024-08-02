Lenders expect spurt in digital lending, deposit mobilisation in 5 years

Banks’ deposit mobilisation and credit disbursal through digital modes will see exponential growth, says a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the survey conducted in March 2024 and covering 25 banks and 68 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), banks mobilise only a small portion of their deposits through digital mode but the importance of this channel is perceived to be increasing rapidly. In five years, 44 per cent of them expect to collect more than 50 per cent of deposits through online modes. On the credit side, about three-fourth of the surveyed banks are extending up to 10 per cent of their total lending through digital modes. In the next five years, 33 per cent of banks indicated that they would lend more than 50 per cent digitally. These trends can be expected to improve credit deepening in the country going forward.

