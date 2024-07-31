RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds on payments system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released draft guidelines for streamlining the onboarding and monitoring of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) operators to counter frauds perpetuated through the ecosystem.

Banks and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are required to comply with these directions within three months from the date of issue of the guidelines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Since these are draft guidelines, the final date of issue of these directions is undefined.

Acquiring banks, which onboard AePS touchpoint operators, will be required to carry out due diligence in the form of Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines for all the operators they take onboard.