Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Loan book of Axis Bank's GIFT City unit doubles to $4 billion in 5 years

Loan book of Axis Bank's GIFT City unit doubles to $4 billion in 5 years

The bank unveiled a spacious IBU office at GIFT City here that spans nearly 8,000 square feet and is nearly three times bigger than the previous facility located here

Axis Bank, Axis
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private lender Axis Bank on Wednesday said the asset book of its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar has doubled to $4 billion from $2 billion in 2019.

The bank unveiled a spacious IBU office at GIFT City here that spans nearly 8,000 square feet and is nearly three times bigger than the previous facility located here.

"In terms of size, today our asset book here is a little over $4 billion, which is among the largest in GIFT City. Similarly, on the liability side, we have a $ 1 billion deposit, which once again makes us among the highest in terms of deposits as well...from $2 billion in 2019, we have doubled our asset book," its Deputy Managing Director Rajiv Anand told mediapersons.

"The office is an expression of our ambition aligned with the ambition for GIFT City to serve our customers. We continue to show very solid growth on multiple fronts," said Axis Bank's President and Head of Wholesale Banking Products Vivek Gupta.

The bank's senior leadership said that since 2019 when the bank decided to consolidate its international business at GIFT City and made it the first port of call for all the new transactions and existing corporate books transferred from other foreign centres, its IBU branch became the fulcrum of all the overseas activity.

The team also picked up slowly, growing from six to 35 members today, with the new office having the capacity for 65 people. The bank built up its capabilities around segments such as corporate banking, trade finance, and capital market operations to support these activities, they added.

Axis Bank is also one of the few banks having a standalone treasury at GIFT City from initial outset, they said.

More From This Section

SBI's total fundraise via bonds touches Rs 50,000 crore so far during FY25

Rupee falls 15 paise to 83.44 against US dollar during early trade

FACE's ambitious goal: Uniting 75% of fintech players in three years

Govt to revamp infrastructure lender IFCI by shutting its lending ops

Banks eye Rs 1 trillion through infrastructure bond issuances in FY25

Anand said that capital market and trade finance will be major areas of focus for Axis Bank at GIFT City going forward.

The bank's further growth at GIFT City depends on how much funding is required by corporate India over the next one year, and within that how much of foreign currency requirement will be there for corporates, he said.

GIFT City is India's first international financial services centre, providing world-class banking services locally and reducing reliance on offshore financial hubs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian banks write off Rs 1.7 trillion in loans in FY24, shows govt data

Premium

Statsguru: Can pricier loans tame food prices in India? Debate heats up

Funding medical emergencies: Use credit cards and loans wisely, build fund

Premium

Statsguru: Mudra Yojana's Shishu loan accounts see a decline since FY19

Premium

Rising delinquencies, aggressive lending put retail credit at risk

Topics :loansAxis BankBanksfinance sector

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story