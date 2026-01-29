Longer-horizon debt funds lose return edge over shorter-duration peers

Yields have risen despite rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to experts, unfavourable demand-supply dynamics has been the key issue.

“G-sec yields are under pressure due to a combination of factors. While the supply of papers has continued, demand has cooled. Mutual funds as well as other domestic institutions have been net sellers in recent months. Investor interest is currently tilted towards short-term bonds and state development loans (SDLs), which are offering better interest. The decline in liquidity due to RBI’s aggressive foreign exchange intervention is also a factor,” said Dhawal Dalal, president and CIO – fixed income, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.