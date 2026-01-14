Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MF DIY plan growth sustains in 2025 even as markets remain volatile

MF DIY plan growth sustains in 2025 even as markets remain volatile

Direct plan assets of individual mutual fund investors rose 43.5 per cent in 2025, sharply outpacing regular plans, even as equity market volatility challenged investor returns

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
The post-pandemic surge in ‘direct’ investing in mutual funds continued through calendar year 2025, even as equity markets posed challenges for investors. Assets under management (AUM) in direct plans jumped 43.5 per cent in 2025 (as of November), sharply outpacing the 11 per cent growth recorded by regular plans of individual investors.
 
Direct plans — the lower-cost option for ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) investors — have been consistently outpacing growth in recent years, driven by rising investor awareness following the post-Covid market rally, the ease of investing through fintech platforms, and a relatively smaller base.
 
According to MF officials, while on the surface direct plans have managed to sustain growth momentum despite equity market volatility last year, the trend will be clearer in the scheme-wise break-up of flows. “Direct plan investing is not limited to equity schemes. Investors are increasingly exploring hybrid schemes, commodity funds and even debt schemes, especially on DIY platforms, through this route,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer, SBI Mutual Fund.
 
The direct and regular plan break-up of total assets is available only at the industry level.
 
MF schemes come in two variants — regular and direct — with cost being the only differentiator. Regular plans are on the expensive side as they have a commission component in the expenses charged to investors. Regular plans are mostly sold by individual distributors and banks, while direct plans are primarily sold by online investment platforms such as Groww and Zerodha.
 
While direct plans have sustained their growth trajectory, regular plan AUM of individual investors saw a sharp deceleration in growth last year. Regular plan AUM (as of November) was up only 11 per cent in 2025, compared with 31 per cent growth in 2024.
 
Direct plan growth in 2025 at 43.5 per cent is closer to the 46 per cent jump seen in 2024.
 
The sharper rise in direct plan AUM has led to a surge in their share of total AUM. As of November 2025, direct plans had a 28 per cent share of individual MF AUM, up from 21 per cent at the start of 2024.
 
Direct plans, which were introduced in 2013, have been slowly increasing their share of total mutual fund assets under management (AUM). The growth has been more pronounced in the post-Covid period, as the rapid expansion of fintech platforms and MF apps has made direct investing simpler. At the same time, awareness around fees and returns has improved, aided by social media and a steady rise in financial literacy.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

