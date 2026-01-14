MF DIY plan growth sustains in 2025 even as markets remain volatile

The post-pandemic surge in ‘direct’ investing in mutual funds continued through calendar year 2025, even as equity markets posed challenges for investors. Assets under management (AUM) in direct plans jumped 43.5 per cent in 2025 (as of November), sharply outpacing the 11 per cent growth recorded by regular plans of individual investors.

Direct plans — the lower-cost option for ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) investors — have been consistently outpacing growth in recent years, driven by rising investor awareness following the post-Covid market rally, the ease of investing through fintech platforms, and a relatively smaller base.

According to MF officials, while on the surface direct plans have managed to sustain growth momentum despite equity market volatility last year, the trend will be clearer in the scheme-wise break-up of flows. “Direct plan investing is not limited to equity schemes. Investors are increasingly exploring hybrid schemes, commodity funds and even debt schemes, especially on DIY platforms, through this route,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer, SBI Mutual Fund.

The direct and regular plan break-up of total assets is available only at the industry level. MF schemes come in two variants — regular and direct — with cost being the only differentiator. Regular plans are on the expensive side as they have a commission component in the expenses charged to investors. Regular plans are mostly sold by individual distributors and banks, while direct plans are primarily sold by online investment platforms such as Groww and Zerodha. While direct plans have sustained their growth trajectory, regular plan AUM of individual investors saw a sharp deceleration in growth last year. Regular plan AUM (as of November) was up only 11 per cent in 2025, compared with 31 per cent growth in 2024.