Jio BlackRock AMC attracts 1 million investors, 18% are first-time entrants

Jio BlackRock Asset Management, which launched its services in May, has built an investor base of 1 million, with nearly 18 per cent comprising first-time mutual fund investors, its MD and CEO Sid Swaminathan said on Tuesday.

The joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock has also seen strong participation from investors beyond major metros, with 40 per cent of its retail investors coming from B-30 cities, significantly higher than the industry average of 28 per cent.

B-30 cities in India refer to cities beyond the top 30.

Speaking to reporters here, Swaminathan attributed this deeper market penetration to its technology-led approach and sustained focus on investor education.

Jio BlackRock AMC manages assets worth over ₹13,700 crore, with equities accounting for around 30 per cent of the total assets under management, while the remaining 70 per cent is invested in fixed income and cash. Looking ahead, the company plans to focus on key strategic initiatives, including the launch of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and on offering international investment exposure through GIFT City. "We have recently received a no-objection certificate from Sebi to launch Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), and we are very excited about this opportunity," he said. The initiative will enable Indian investors to access global allocation opportunities in a responsible manner, while also allowing international investors to tap into differentiated investment opportunities in India.