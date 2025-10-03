Home / Finance / News / Lower CASA ratios, declining FDS raise deposit stability concerns for bank

Lower CASA ratios, declining FDS raise deposit stability concerns for bank

This comes amid concerns in some quarters over the increased preference for capital market investments by households looking for higher yields

Money, finance
Housheholds accounted for 60 per cent of the deposit base in March 2025 as against 64 per cent in March 2020, Crisil said, adding that besides growth in deposits, composition of the base is also very important for banks because it influences the stability and costs.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A "structural shift" in deposit composition due to a decline in fixed deposits and lower share of current and savings accounts (Casa) balances poses challenges to banks over the medium to long term, rating agency Crisil said on Friday.

This comes amid concerns in some quarters over the increased preference for capital market investments by households looking for higher yields, while others believe the shift is representative of the maturing profile of the system.

"Two key trends, a decline in household contribution to term deposits and a lower Casa ratio, indicate a structural shift in deposit composition. And these may pose challenges to deposit stability and impact funding costs over the medium to long term, particularly during periods of tight liquidity," the rating agency said in a note  Housheholds accounted for 60 per cent of the deposit base in March 2025 as against 64 per cent in March 2020, Crisil said, adding that besides growth in deposits, composition of the base is also very important for banks because it influences the stability and costs.

The agency also expects a further decline in household contributions going ahead.

Pointing out that non-financial corporations have increased their share in the base, Crisil director Subha Sri Narayanan said this has implications as corporate depositors tend to be more rate sensitive and prefer shorter tenures.

"During periods of tight liquidity, this behaviour can potentially lead to faster deposit outflows and increased funding costs for some banks. Looking ahead, as alternative investments continue to gain popularity, we expect the share of household deposits to decline further," Narayanan said.

Similarly, the low-cost Casa deposits have been on a declining trajectory, with the ratio falling to 36 per cent in June 2025 from a 25-year high of 42 per cent in March 2022, the agency said adding it is the savings deposits which has suffered and current account balances have been range bound.

The agency added that the recent reductions in savings interest rates by banks will only exacerbate this trend.

"The decline in CASA deposits, coupled with a decreasing household share in term deposits, highlights the need for banks to proactively manage their deposit bases to mitigate potential risks to stability and costs," its associate director Vani Ojaswi said.

From a near-term perspective, the note said deposits should grow steadily, benefitting from the various regulatory measures aimed at enhancing system liquidity.

It added that Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) proactive stance, as reflected in its interventions, has led to adequate system liquidity since April 2025, in contrast to the tight liquidity situation that prevailed earlier.

Additionally, a release of Rs 2.5 lakh crore through the phased cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR) and the revised liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms that could free up investments up to Rs 1.9 lakh crore will also be beneficial, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves fall $2.3 billion to $700.23 billion, shows RBI data

Govt looks to address gaps used to illegally transfer forex overseas

RBI proposes basic savings bank deposit account as a standard service

Nearly 4,000 GST complaints filed in first week of reforms, says govt

India Ratings downgrades Wapcos loans on stretched working capital cycle

Topics :Fixed DepositFinance NewsCrisil reportbank deposits

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story