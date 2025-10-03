Govt looks to address gaps used to illegally transfer forex overseas

What's been happening?
How is the fraud carried out?
What will change?
- This will reduce dependence on manual submissions and improve compliance.
- Integrity checks for Form 15CB will be tightened.
- Online UDIN validation will be introduced, enabling instant authenticity checks.
- Details of the authorised dealer will also be captured in the form.
Preventive measures
- CAs should issue Form 15CB only after due diligence, verifying the Tax Residency Certificate, Form 10F, and supporting documents.
- Banks should not rely solely on certificates. They must validate the UDIN, confirm the CA’s credentials, and cross-check documentation before processing remittances.
