MFI guarantee scheme offers relief, but sector faces key challenges

The Centre has moved to offer a Rs 20,000 crore credit-guarantee scheme for micro-finance institution (MFIs). The MFI credit-guarantee scheme - which had been in the works for nearly six months - will kick in on March 20 and remain active until June 30, or when cumulative-guarantee coverage reaches Rs 20,000 crore, whichever is earlier.

The interest rate on loans sanctioned by banks to MFIs has been capped at the external benchmark lending rate or the one-year marginal cost of lending rate plus two per cent per annum. MFIs are required to pass on these benefits to small borrowers. However, this pass through must be at least one per cent below their average lending rate over the past six months. Further, the lending limit is now linked to the MFI’s size: at 20 per cent of assets (capped at Rs 100 crore for small MFIs), Rs 200 crore for medium-sized MFIs, and Rs 300 crore for large players.