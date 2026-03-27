MFI guarantee scheme offers relief, but sector faces key challenges

It also spotlights the issues highlighted by RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J in a speech on November 14, in which he asked MFIs to serve the household, not just the applicant. “Credit decisions work best when they read the full cash life cycle of the family. It is better to promote a savings habit, a basic insurance cover, and a short emergency line, as all these together can make credit quality predictable," he said at the time.
The other aspects he touched upon were tech-enabled underwriting with human judgment, making the shift from mono-product to micro-enterprise finance, building climate resilience at the base of the pyramid, and responsible use of data. “Taken together, the aim is to convert first access into regular use, regular use into stable income, and stable income into a clear route to formal credit. This is the quality of growth the sector should now aim for," he said.