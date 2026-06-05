Monetary policy: RBI keeps rate unchanged for third straight meeting

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.25 per cent for the third consecutive meeting amid economic headwinds, as a peace deal between the US and Iran continues to elude policymakers, while sounding cautious and reiterating its dependence on incoming data for future moves. The decision to hold rates was unanimous. The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral stance. “The adverse implications of the extended disruption in supply chains and elevated energy prices are reflected in the moderation of growth and increase in inflation projections from the April policy,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing the policy decision. International crude oil prices jumped to over $100 a barrel after the war in West Asia started in late February, though they have softened somewhat now, even if not to the pre-war levels.

As a result of the supply disruptions, the central bank cut its FY27 real GDP forecast to 6.6 per cent from 6.9 per cent projected at the April meeting. The CPI inflation forecast was revised upwards to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent. The core inflation projection was 4.7 per cent in FY27, up from 4.4 per cent in April. It is worth noting that the inflation projection for the October-December period has now been revised to 5.9 per cent — almost close to the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent — from the 5.2 per cent projection made in April. These projections were based on the assumption of an average crude oil price of $95 per barrel, compared with $85 per barrel in April.

Malhotra said that with domestic pump prices of fuel starting to increase from May, and prices of several inputs such as commercial LPG also rising, these would exert upward pressure on CPI inflation in the coming months. However, the MPC felt it would be prudent to wait for greater clarity to emerge, he said. “The MPC will continue to remain data-dependent and closely monitor developments, including supply-side pressures getting embedded in the general price level and inflation expectations,” Malhotra said. The market interpreted the commentary as cautious, though it expects the central bank to hold rates at least through 2026.

“The governor's address and policy statement repeatedly highlighted the uncertain global environment, in terms of duration, extent, and spillovers from the conflict,” economists at Barclays said in a report. “The MPC's pause today was guided by the need to wait for greater clarity to emerge on growth and inflation risks,” they said, adding that the RBI is expected to be on hold in 2026 and deliver a 50-basis-point hike in CY2027. “We continue to believe that growth considerations could trump a more aggressive rate-hike cycle than market expectations would lead us to believe,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India.

“We believe the RBI will continue to look through inflation prints before taking a considered call on a potential rate hike,” Ghosh said, adding that SBI expects a pause in the next policy meeting scheduled for 3-5 August. On the external sector, Malhotra said the surge in energy prices and persistent trade policy uncertainties continue to pose upside risks to India’s current account deficit in 2026-27. “Services trade surplus and inward remittances are expected to provide some comfort,” he said. The RBI announced a slew of measures to attract foreign inflows that would help bridge the balance-of-payments deficit.