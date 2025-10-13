Home / Finance / News / RBI announces measures to facilitate cross-border trade transactions

RBI announces measures to facilitate cross-border trade transactions

In January 2025, the RBI permitted Indian exporters to open foreign currency accounts with a bank outside India for the realisation of export proceeds

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Banks in India and their overseas branches have been permitted to lend in Indian Rupees to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to facilitate cross-border trade transactions, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

The RBI said amendments have been made to the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018 and Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign currency accounts by a person resident in India) Regulations, 2015, as part of continuous efforts towards facilitating external trade and payments'.

"AD (authorised dealer) banks in India and their overseas branches have been permitted to lend in Indian Rupees to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, including banks in these jurisdictions, to facilitate cross-border trade transactions," it said.

In January 2025, the RBI permitted Indian exporters to open foreign currency accounts with a bank outside India for the realisation of export proceeds. Unutilised balances in these accounts are required to be repatriated by the end of month next to the date of realisation.

"It has now been decided that the period for repatriation shall be extended up to three months, in case of foreign currency accounts maintained with a bank in the IFSC in India," RBI said.

An announcement in this regard was made by the central bank on October 1 when it unveiled the bi-monthly monetary policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: How digital payments are fuelling India's economic growth

Digital arrests: Inside India's biggest scam and how to tackle it

Premium

Finance ministry to review US tariff impact on MSME sector on Monday

Premium

Jal Shakti, Skills ministries lag as railways lead pack in total spending

Premium

CBDC adoption may take 2-3 years as banks struggle with tech, incentives

Topics :Banking NewsRBItrade

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story