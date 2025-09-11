NBFCs to grow faster than banks, gain market share: S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said India’s finance companies, especially upper layer firms, are likely to continue gaining market share from banks over the next two years, supported by higher growth rates and strong financial profiles.

“We expect rated finance companies to grow their loan books at 21–22 per cent over the next two years, higher than 11–12 per cent for banking sector loan growth. They will further strengthen their market position, particularly in the retail lending sector, which remains significantly under-penetrated in India,” said Geeta Chugh, managing director, S&P Global Ratings.

Upper layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are market leaders in segments such as used commercial vehicle financing, gold financing, consumer durable funding, two-wheeler financing and microfinance.

On the implications of GST reforms for credit, Chugh said their implementation is expected to bolster consumption, subsequently driving growth in retail loans, which have been sluggish over the past few quarters. With robust capital reserves, upper layer finance companies are well positioned to support loan growth while providing a buffer against potential downturns. Strong earnings are also expected to further enhance their financial cushion. Highlighting scope for credit expansion, S&P noted that India's retail lending remains under-penetrated. Its data showed Indian households were still less leveraged than many emerging markets. Household leverage in India stood just over 20 per cent compared with above 80 per cent in Thailand and Malaysia, and more than 60 per cent in China. "India's household leverage is projected to rise to 31 per cent by FY30," the rating agency said.