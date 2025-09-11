Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / L&T, NHSRCL sign deal for Maharashtra bullet train track construction

L&T, NHSRCL sign deal for Maharashtra bullet train track construction

L&T signed an agreement with NHSRCL for track works on the 157 km Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, including four stations and a depot at Thane

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday signed an agreement with the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) – the state-owned agency executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor – for the design, supply, and construction of track and related works, including testing and commissioning, for a double-line high-speed railway in Maharashtra.
 
“Totalling about 157 route kilometres, the alignment between the Mumbai Bullet Train station and Zaroli village at the Maharashtra-Gujarat border also includes track works for four stations and a rolling stock depot at Thane,” NHSRCL said.
 
The corporation added that track construction in Gujarat (under packages T-2 and T-3) is progressing rapidly on more than 200 km of viaduct. All three track construction packages have been awarded to Indian companies, enhancing India’s expertise in high-speed rail track construction technology, it said. 
   
“The ballastless slab track system used in Japanese high-speed rail (Shinkansen) is being adopted for India’s first high-speed rail project. This system consists of four main components: reinforced concrete track bed, cement asphalt mortar (CAM), pre-cast track slab, and rails with fasteners,” NHSRCL said.
 
Under an agreement with NHSRCL, the Japan Railway Technical Service has conducted comprehensive training and certification programmes for Indian engineers, work leaders, supervisors, and technicians. A similar initiative is planned under this package to train engineers and supervisors in Maharashtra before the commencement of track works, the corporation added.
 
So far, 320 km of viaduct has been completed, along with 17 river bridges, nine steel bridges, and five concrete bridges. The agency said that 202 km of track bed has also been constructed.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

