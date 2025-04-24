Net ECB inflows more than double in Apr-Feb; highest in at least 5 years

The net inflows through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) more than doubled to $20.3 billion in April 2024 to February 2025 compared to the same period a year ago, partly driven by a decline in the cost of overseas fund-raising. The net inflows during the April 2023–February 2024 period stood at $8.8 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) data, which is the highest in at least five years.

The net inflows were $1.9 billion in February 2025, up from $1.3 billion in February 2024.

On a cumulative basis, ECB registrations ($50.1 billion) and disbursements ($46.1 billion) during April 2024–February 2025 were higher than those recorded during the same period last year by $8.6 billion and $13.4 billion, respectively.

Soumyajit Niyogi, director, India Ratings & Research, told Business Standard that the overall lending rate is down by almost 40–50 basis points compared to April 2024. There was also an expectation of further rate cuts in the United States of America. Most of the ECBs are linked to the six-month to one-year benchmark rate. According to the “State of Economy” article in the RBI’s bulletin (April 2025), the overall cost of registered ECBs declined by 35 basis points during the year, driven by a reduction in both the global benchmark interest rates—the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) and the weighted average interest margin (WAIM). In April 2023–February 2024, global benchmark rates such as the SOFR had stabilised, albeit at elevated levels. The monthly WAIMs over the benchmark rates, however, moved in a wider range of 0.83–1.98 per cent since July 2023 relative to the benchmark rates.

The conditions in the global markets changed after Donald Trump became President of the United States in January 2025 and the raft of policy announcements by his administration. Niyogi said the rate cut expectation in the US has significantly diminished because of tariffs. On the contrary, the rate cut expectation in India has further increased. So, the outlook has totally reversed for India. “This is definitely not something very favourable for the ECB borrowers. If they want to have a lower rate, they will tap the domestic market. Second, given the ongoing tariff war, there is a lot of uncertainty which impacts the currency.