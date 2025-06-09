Home / Finance / News / Microfinance in vicious cycle of debt, high rates, warns RBI deputy guv

Microfinance in vicious cycle of debt, high rates, warns RBI deputy guv

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao warns of high interest rates, borrower over-indebtedness, and coercive recovery in India's microfinance sector, calls for urgent lender reforms

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI, urged lenders to shift focus away from the sector’s reputation as a 'high-yielding business'. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s microfinance sector is facing a "vicious cycle" of borrower over-indebtedness, high interest rates, and coercive recovery practices, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has warned. Speaking at an event in Mumbai on 5 June, Rao underscored the urgent need for structural reforms in lending practices to ensure responsible and sustainable credit models.
 
“The [microfinance] sector continues to suffer from a vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates and harsh recovery practices,” said Rao, according to the full speech published on the RBI’s website on Monday.
 
He noted that even lenders with access to low-cost funds are charging “significantly higher margins than the industry norm,” which in many cases “appear excessive.”
 
Although interest rates on microfinance loans have moderated slightly in recent quarters, “pockets of high interest rates and elevated margins continue to persist,” Rao said, adding that these practices have intensified stress in the sector, particularly in the current financial year.

Concerns over mounting stress

Commercial banks have already flagged concerns about growing distress in the microfinance ecosystem, driven by borrower indebtedness, falling rural incomes, and election-related disruptions.
 
Rao called for a shift in mindset among lenders, urging them to stop treating microfinance as a “high-yielding business” and instead prioritise credit discipline and borrower welfare. “There is a critical need to curb over-leverage and strictly avoid coercive recovery practices,” he said.
 
He added that while many institutions have sound business models, flaws in organisational structures and incentive mechanisms can lead to “perverse outcomes” for borrowers. “This calls for an introspection around the models,” he said.

Financial inclusion and historical milestones

Rao’s remarks were part of a broader speech on financial inclusion, where he highlighted the vital role of access to financial services in reducing poverty, fostering social equity, and promoting economic development.
 
Reflecting on India’s progress in this area, he cited key milestones including bank nationalisation in 1969, the introduction of Priority Sector Lending, and the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). As of 21 May 2025, over 550 million Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, with 56 per cent belonging to women, and cumulative deposits crossing ₹2.5 trillion.

Responsible lending and borrower awareness

Rao emphasised that increasing access to credit must go hand in hand with responsible lending and financial education. Without adequate awareness, financial inclusion could instead result in poor decision-making, mis-selling, and further debt accumulation.
 
“To facilitate informed decision-making by the customers and enhance transparency by the lenders, the RBI has mandated that all REs provide a standardised disclosure of key terms and conditions in the form of Key Fact Statement (KFS) to all retail and MSME borrowers,” he noted.
 
Rao’s candid comments reflect the central bank’s deepening concern over unhealthy practices in India’s microfinance space. As the country advances its financial inclusion agenda, the RBI is pushing for a parallel focus on ethical, transparent, and sustainable lending — especially for economically vulnerable populations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial gets 1.4 lakh sq ft of office space in Mumbai's Mulund

RBI mulls norms to curb mis-selling: Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao

Rupee closes flat ahead of US-China trade talks; ends at 85.63/$

Rupee trades weak amid mixed cues; opens slightly lower at 85.66/$

PNB, BoB, UCO cut lending rates after RBI slashes repo rate by 50 bps

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFinancial InclusionMicrofinanceRetail borrowersinterest ratebanking reforms

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story