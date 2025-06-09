Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / JM Financial gets 1.4 lakh sq ft of office space in Mumbai's Mulund

JM Financial gets 1.4 lakh sq ft of office space in Mumbai's Mulund

The ₹150-cr space allotment at Prestige Trade Centre stems from a 2020 insolvency resolution involving the defunct Ariisto Developers

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

JM Financial Products is a systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-SI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: X @@JMFSLtd)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JM Financial Products has been allotted 1.4 lakh sq ft of office space at Prestige Trade Centre in Mulund, a suburb of Mumbai, according to transaction documents accessed through real estate analytics firm Propstack.
 
JM Financial Products is a systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-SI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The market value of the allotted space is around ₹150 crore.
 
This transaction has its roots in a 2020 insolvency resolution. That year, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects won the bid to acquire a stalled real estate project by bankrupt Ariisto Developers in Mulund under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Prestige later developed the project.
 
 
Ariisto was incorporated in 2016 with an authorised capital of ₹1 lakh and a paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh. Following a default, one of its financial creditors initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Proceedings (CIRP), which were admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, on November 20, 2018. Subsequently, a Committee of Creditors (CoC) was formed and a Resolution Professional (RP) appointed.
 
Total claims by lenders amounted to ₹2,500 crore. JM Financial Capital was among Ariisto’s financial creditors.

Also Read

PremiumThe recent decline in corporate earnings is likely to cast a shadow on the government's direct-tax receipts and its fiscal position.

Outlook dims: 72% of Nifty50 firms brace for EPS downgrades in FY26

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

JM Financial shares jump 10% on posting 390% rise in PAT YoY; Details

Anuj Kapoor

Lump sum vs staggered approach: How to invest in the current markets?

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Broking stocks under pressure; 360 One, Geojit, JM Financial fall up to 8%

market

JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Hexaware Technologies; sees 10% upside

 
Several resolution plans were submitted and evaluated by the RP. At a meeting on November 13, 2020, the CoC approved the plan submitted by Prestige. As per the terms approved by NCLT, Prestige was to pay ₹370 crore to the project’s lenders and develop 8 lakh sq ft of commercial space.
 
At the time, Prestige had estimated the project’s revenue potential at ₹10,000 crore, with a total saleable area of 7.5 million sq ft.
 
The transaction was registered in April 2025 with the relevant authorities. The space spans four floors (levels 40 to 44) and has a carpet area of 88,873 sq ft.
 
The registration attracted a stamp duty of ₹8.94 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

More From This Section

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

RBI mulls norms to curb mis-selling: Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee closes flat ahead of US-China trade talks; ends at 85.63/$

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee trades weak amid mixed cues; opens slightly lower at 85.66/$

Banks, bank

PNB, BoB, UCO cut lending rates after RBI slashes repo rate by 50 bps

T Rabi Shankar

RBI's T Rabi Sankar joins 16th Finance Commission as part-time member

Topics : JM Financial Financial services technology finance sector financial services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon