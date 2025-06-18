Home / Finance / News / Sitharaman says India's finance future is 'phygital', driven by UPI

Sitharaman says India's finance future is 'phygital', driven by UPI

At the Digital Payments Awards, Sitharaman lauds UPI's global success, urges fintech to tackle cybersecurity and deepfakes, and credits RBI's enabling regulation

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Emphasising the convergence of physical and digital financial experiences, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India’s financial future will be “phygital”—a blend of physical and digital services.
 
“It is important to leverage the reach of technology as well as maintain physical presence to serve customers better and build trust over time,” Sitharaman said at the Digital Payments Awards 2025, held in New Delhi.
 
Her address painted a comprehensive picture of India’s digital public infrastructure, highlighting citizen adoption, fintech innovation, and banking resilience as the three foundational pillars of its success. She also underscored India’s inclusive fintech model as a global template.
 
“Our fintech revolution is not just Made in India, but also Made for the World. We’re exporting solutions, not just software,” she said, referencing UPI-based payments now accepted in seven countries, including France, the UAE, and Singapore.
 
“It is heartening to note that international merchant payments through UPI are now accepted at select merchant outlets in Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the UAE,” she added.
 
Sitharaman noted that UPI processed 1,867.7 crore transactions in May 2025, totalling over ₹25.14 lakh crore—representing 33.1 per cent year-on-year growth in volume and 23 per cent in value. She attributed this adoption to India’s innovation-friendly ecosystem, including the regulatory sandbox model that enables real-time testing for fintech firms. 
 
Calling for greater financial literacy and stronger cybersecurity infrastructure, the Minister stressed the need to protect citizens from modern digital threats such as deepfakes and “Friday-night scams”. She urged deep-tech startups to focus on next-generation challenges, supported by policy and regulatory flexibility.
 
“The role of the regulator must be acknowledged. Without it, this movement would not have been possible,” Sitharaman said, crediting the RBI’s light-touch regulation for fostering innovation without stifling growth.
 
Sitharaman stated that India’s fintech model has earned admiration worldwide, with many advanced economies seeking collaboration. “What we have achieved in six years would have taken 50 years under normal circumstances,” she said.
 
Fintech Industry Meeting Prior to Awards
 
Earlier in the day, Sitharaman held a closed-door meeting with fintech companies to review the ecosystem’s status, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussion.
 
This was the first such meeting in several months and was attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, and officials from the Reserve Bank of India, the source added.
 
Key topics included improving the ease of doing business for fintechs and measures to prevent financial fraud. Fintech representatives also shared their perspectives. However, the contentious issue of merchant discount rates (MDR) on UPI transactions was not discussed, the source clarified.
 
The last such meeting between the finance ministry and fintech stakeholders took place on 26 February 2024, in the wake of regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank. At the time, Sitharaman had suggested that the RBI and other regulators hold regular virtual meetings with startups and fintechs to address concerns in a structured manner.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ESAF Bank to sell ₹735 cr in NPAs, write-offs amid MFI sector stress

China pitches digital yuan to challenge dollar-led global currency system

Rupee remains under pressure amid West Asia jitters; ends lower at 86.47/$

Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks improves in March: RBI

Rupee extends slide on West Asia tensions; opens lower at 86.37/$

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanDigital PaymentsFintech sectorUPI

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story