Non-banking lender SMFG India Credit eyes Rs 75,000 cr loan book by FY26

Mid-sized non-banking lender SMFG India Credit, formerly Fullerton India Credit, is looking at doubling the loan book over the next two-three years from the present Rs 36,000 crore.

Japanese financial powerhouse SMFG bought a controlling 74.9 per cent stake in Fullerton in December 2021 for an undisclosed sum, and from May 2023, it was renamed as SMFG India Credit.

The company was hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic and reported Rs 894.5 crore net income last fiscal against Rs 1500 crore loss in FY22, as it could grow 10x growth in FY23 over FY22 with loan disbursements doubling to Rs 30,186.8 crore as of March and since then grown to Rs 36,000 crore.

"Our assets have already doubled over the past two years, and we expect to double this over the next two to three years, driven by home loans and co-lending along with a more focused approach to funding the Japanese companies operating as original equipment manufacturers here.

"We are looking at new products as we haven't yet explored the typical Japanese OEMs. We have already started financing Hitachi's construction equipment. Another new product that we're looking at is co-lending with banks. So, we should be able to double up in the next three years or so," Shantanu Mitra, managing director of the company told a select media group here on Wednesday.

On the need for growth capital, he said we are more than fully funded now with equity and we don't need fresh money for some time now. That means an IPO is not on our table for some years now.

On the massive turnaround, Mitra said, "Within a year, we could recoup Rs 1,500 crore loss speaks well of the quality of our product. See, we increased profit by 10-fold from Rs 100 crore to almost Rs 1,000 crore in FY23 as our disbursals almost doubled in FY23 from a 15 per cent contraction in FY22".

Of the total loan book of Rs 36,000 crore, Rs 6,000 crore is from the home loan book, where our only focus is affordable housing, he added.