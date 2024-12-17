Only 6.68% of population filed income tax return in FY24: Govt tells House

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In FY 2023-24, the percentage of population that files Income Tax Return is 6.68 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Only 6.68 per cent of India's population filed income tax returns in 2023-24 fiscal, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said there is an increase in filing ITR with over 8.09 crore income tax returns were filed in fiscal 2023-24, up from over 7.40 crore in 2022-23. In FY22, the number of ITRs filed was over 6.96 crore, up from over 6.72 crore in FY21 and over 6.48 crore in FY20.

"In FY 2023-24, the percentage of population that files Income Tax Return is 6.68 per cent. (In FY 2023-24, the total number of persons filling income tax return is 8,09,03,315)," Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He further said total number of individuals reporting zero taxable income in their ITRs is 4.90 crore in Assessment Year 2023-24, up from 4.64 lakh in 2022-23.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

