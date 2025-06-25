Home / Finance / News / LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

April 2025 outward remittances under the RBI's LRS rose 8.6 per cent YoY to $2.5 billion, but full-year outflows fell by 6.85 per cent amid global uncertainty and high base

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note
Remittances for the maintenance of close relatives inched up 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $397.97 million from $391.69 million in April 2024
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Outward remittances under Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) grew by 8.6 per cent in April 2025 from the year ago period against the back of healthy growth in international travel and investment.
 
The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. In the initial phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000 which was gradually revised.
 
According to the latest RBI bulletin, the remittances under the scheme stood at $2.5 billion in April 2025, 8.6 per cent more than $2.28 billion in April 2024. 
 
In the reported month, remittances for international travel grew by 11.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $1.3 billion from $1.14 billion in the year ago period. Remittances for the maintenance of close relatives inched up 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $397.97 million from $391.69 million in April 2024.
 
While, remittances for investment in equity/debt rose by 105.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $203.44 million and deposits rose by 29.56 per cent Y-o-Y to $94.15 million. Remittances for purchase of immovable property increased 92.71 per cent Y-o-Y to $44.69 million from $23.19 million.
 
On the other hand, the remittances for medical treatment dropped 51.1 per cent YoY to $5.08 million, while for overseas education, it declined by 21.4 per cent YoY to $163.6 million. The remittances for ‘gifts’ segment dropped 6.51 per cent Y-o-Y to $290.9 million.
 
In FY25, India’s outward remittances under LRS moderated by 6.85 per cent Y-o-Y to $29.56 billion, after rising to an all-time high of $31.73 billion in FY24, amid global uncertainty, muted domestic income growth and high base effect.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banks need to further improve their customer service: DFS secretary

IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 cr in first funding round to boost growth

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

Premium

Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

Credit card spends up 14.5% to ₹1.89 trn in May 2025; HDFC, SBI lead

Topics :Outward RemittancesLRSRemittancesRBI

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story